Jurgen Klopp comments on Liverpool man amid claims Newcastle want him

Liverpool playmaker Adam Lallana is reportedly wanted by Newcastle United.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the club's official website that 'we will see' what happens with Adam Lallana amid links to Newcastle United.

The Reds take on Sheffield United at Anfield this evening, and Lallana will be hoping to make another start having featured in the starting line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Lallana picked up an assist in that game, setting up Sadio Mane's winner despite the goal initially being ruled out for handball against the Liverpool playmaker.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, so every performance is vital for him as he attempts to win a new contract at Anfield.

Injuries have been an issue for Lallana in the past, and with the former Southampton man now in his 30's, Liverpool may be reluctant to give him an extended stay beyond the end of the season.

Lallana is already being linked elsewhere, as The Telegraph claim that Newcastle United are keen to sign the experienced midfielder, but believe he will wait until the end of the season to decide his future.

That may just suggest that Lallana is still holding out hope for a stay with Liverpool, and boss Klopp has commented on his situation ahead of tonight's game with Sheffield United.

Klopp praised Lallana for being in 'sensational' shape right now, but wouldn't really commit to keeping the Englishman, merely suggesting 'we will see' when talking about his future.

Klopp even mentioned the possibility of Lallana playing elsewhere, but admitted he prefers not to discuss the futures of his players in public, meaning more speculation is likely to follow after those Newcastle links.

“Everything about Adam Lallana, Adam Lallana knows and I know, and I’m really happy for him that he’s in sensational shape at the moment; that’s what we try to show constantly, as often as we bring him in,” said Klopp. “He is a very important player in this moment. What will happen in the future, we will see. But for him, wherever it is – here or somewhere else – the only important thing is that he can show he is 100 per cent fit.”

“He had some injury problems [that are] completely done; trained, body is super fit, mind in a perfect place, enjoys the time here in the moment. You can see that in each second of training and [when] he plays, very influential. But these kind of things we don’t discuss in public, so you have to speculate further,” he added.