Jose Mourinho provides fitness update on Tottenham's Eric Dier

Eric Dier missed out on playing in Tottenham Hotspur's latest match through illness.

Jose Mourinho has told Tottenham Hotspur’s official website that he is expecting Eric Dier to return for the weekend.

The England international has struggled with his health in recent times, and once again is suffering with a virus currently.

However, Mourinho thinks that Dier’s illness will be a short-term issue.

And he is expecting the Spurs midfielder to return alongside Heung-Min Son, who comes back from suspension, against Middlesbrough on Sunday.

“Son will be back from suspension, and I think Dier will be back from his illness,” Mourinho said.

Dier could well step back into Tottenham’s line-up now if he is back fit again.

Spurs have suffered with a lack of protection in front of their defence during Dier’s time on the sidelines.

It is fair to say that the England international has still appeared rusty at times, particularly with his distribution.

But his ability to shield a defence is a rare quality among Tottenham’s midfield options, which means he could still remain a key player under Mourinho.