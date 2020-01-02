Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Jose Mourinho provides fitness update on Tottenham's Eric Dier

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eric Dier missed out on playing in Tottenham Hotspur's latest match through illness.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on from the bench with his backroom staff prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on...

Jose Mourinho has told Tottenham Hotspur’s official website that he is expecting Eric Dier to return for the weekend.

Dier missed out on playing for Tottenham against Southampton due to illness.

The England international has struggled with his health in recent times, and once again is suffering with a virus currently.

However, Mourinho thinks that Dier’s illness will be a short-term issue.

 

And he is expecting the Spurs midfielder to return alongside Heung-Min Son, who comes back from suspension, against Middlesbrough on Sunday.

“Son will be back from suspension, and I think Dier will be back from his illness,” Mourinho said.

Dier could well step back into Tottenham’s line-up now if he is back fit again.

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15,...

Spurs have suffered with a lack of protection in front of their defence during Dier’s time on the sidelines.

It is fair to say that the England international has still appeared rusty at times, particularly with his distribution.

But his ability to shield a defence is a rare quality among Tottenham’s midfield options, which means he could still remain a key player under Mourinho.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch