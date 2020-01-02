Jose Mourinho names Tottenham player he's now becoming 'concerned' about

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele limped off against Southampton yesterday.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football London that he is concerned about Tanguy Ndombele now.

Ndombele has endured a difficult start since signing for Tottenham, with the Frenchman being plagued with injury.

The central midfielder has been unable to stay fit for a prolonged period of time, which has affected his form.

When on the pitch, Ndombele has actually looked very impressive.

However, the central midfielder once again limped off in Tottenham’s most recent match against Southampton.

And Mourinho admits that he is now becoming worried about Ndombele’s failure to stay off the treatment table.

"No. He is always injured. He’s injured, he’s not injured, he plays one match, next week he’s injured again, he then plays another match…We are full of hopes but this has been since the beginning of the season," Mourinho said.

"Of course it's a concern. You think you have a player and he is in the evolution process. He plays very well at Norwich and we were full of hope that today he would be ready for this. And he wasn’t. I cannot say much more than that because it is a situation that comes from the beginning of the season.”

Tottenham desperately need Ndombele right now, as he is the most progressive passer in their midfield.

Although Spurs were poor in their 1-0 defeat to Southampton yesterday, Ndombele’s brief showing was actually encouraging.

The 22-year-old constantly moved the ball forward, with his dribbling ability and passing range catching the eye.

Spurs don’t have any other option like Ndombele in their squad, and keeping him fit could be key to their success this term.