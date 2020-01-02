Jack Grealish sends message to fans after Aston Villa win

Jack Grealish inspired Aston Villa to an impressive win.

Jack Grealish begun the decade in inspired form as he led Aston Villa to a 2-1 win at Burnley.

The midfielder scored one and should have had another, had it not harshly been ruled out for offside by the tightest of VAR calls.

After a tough run of form for Villa, Grealish is delighted his side are back to winning ways.

He sent a message to supporters after the victory.

This was an important win for Villa to make it two in the last three games.

Having lost their last match 3-0 at Watford, it was important to bounce back and Grealish took it on himself to seize responsibility.

He is now up to six goals and five assists in 19 Premier League games this season. He should be targeting double figures in both categories.