Jack Grealish sends message to fans after Aston Villa win

Dan Coombs
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jack Grealish inspired Aston Villa to an impressive win.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa scores his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 01, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Jack Grealish begun the decade in inspired form as he led Aston Villa to a 2-1 win at Burnley.

The midfielder scored one and should have had another, had it not harshly been ruled out for offside by the tightest of VAR calls.

After a tough run of form for Villa, Grealish is delighted his side are back to winning ways.

 

He sent a message to supporters after the victory.

 
 
 
Stepping into the new year like.. Great win and character from the boys! Buzzing to get another goal ⚽️

This was an important win for Villa to make it two in the last three games.

Having lost their last match 3-0 at Watford, it was important to bounce back and Grealish took it on himself to seize responsibility.

He is now up to six goals and five assists in 19 Premier League games this season. He should be targeting double figures in both categories.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa celebrates with the fans following the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 01, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

