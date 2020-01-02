Ian Wright and Cesc Fabregas react on Twitter to Arsenal's performance

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Arsenal won for the first time under Mikel Arteta on Wednesday night as they coasted past Manchester United with a 2-0 win.

After Sunday's disappointment against Chelsea, Arsenal needed to hit back against United – and did so in style.

Nicolas Pepe fired Arsenal into an early lead from close range, and then went close again as he rattled the post from outside the area.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos made it 2-0 from close range to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead before the break, and that's how the scoreline stayed as the Gunners ran out winners.

Arteta will be delighted with what he saw; Arsenal were full of energy, showing intensity that United just couldn't match as they pressed in packs and also defended resolutely.

This is the Arsenal that fans have been desperate to see, and whilst supporters went home happy, ex-Gunners were taking to Twitter to react.

Ian Wright was particularly happy, noting during the game that the 'improvement and progress' under new boss Arteta 'couldn't be clearer', seemingly hugely impressed by what Arteta has already managed in a short space of time.

Cesc Fabregas chimed in too, claiming it was the best Arsenal game in some time whilst admitting he really enjoyed the performance.

Now, the challenge for Arteta will be to replicate these performances on a consistent basis, starting with Monday's FA Cup clash with Leeds United.

Improvement and progress with this team couldn't be any clearer Subs are going to be key...need to keep the intensity. You'd think United will have their spell with the ball. #ARSMUN — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 1, 2020

Best @arsenal game in a long time. Really enjoyed it. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 1, 2020