How to get the Sorting Hat filter on Instagram - Harry Potter fans can find out if they’re more Hufflepuff or Slytherin!

When Instagram introduced their Story feature, it put a nail in Snapchat's coffin. Then Instagram introduced filters, cementing its place as the queen of social media apps.

But the latest Instagram filter is proving to be one of its most fun and viral trends.

The new animated filter feature reveals which character from your favourite franchise you are. So far, we've seen Pokemon, Sailor Moon, Disney and Harry Potter take the lead on this trend. Want to know if your true character lies more with Malfoy than Harry, or Scar than Simba? This is the filter for you!

Given the immense popularity of the Potterverse, it's no surprise there's been another Instagram filter addition from the wonderful world of Hogwarts.

Here's how to get the Sorting Hat filter on Instagram!

WHO ARE YOU: Guide to getting the Disney character filter on Insta

What is the Sorting Hat filter?

The filter has been created by Instagram user @_vasilisova.

She has been behind some of the most famous filters to date, from the Euphoria glitter tears to the sparkles feature.

How does the Sorting Hat filter work?

The feature its activated once you tap the screen. It sees the grumpy old Sorting Hat place itself on your head and determine which of the four Hogwarts houses you'd belong in.

Think of yourself as more of a Hufflepuff than a Ravenclaw? Well, only the Sorting Hat can tell you the true answer to that!

The Sorting Hat also reveals the three adjectives associated with the house - and therefore you - check them out below.

Gryffindor - courage, honesty, nobility

- courage, honesty, nobility Slytherin - ambitiousness, cunning, resourcefulness

- ambitiousness, cunning, resourcefulness Ravenclaw - wit, creativity, wisdom

- wit, creativity, wisdom Hufflepuff - patience, loyalty, honesty

How to get the Sorting Hat filter on Insta!

Although it may look slick and professional, it's not had the official seal of approval from Instagram. So unlike their filters, you won't just be able to access the sorting hat filter by opening up your camera.

Instead, you have to head over to _vasilisova's profile to get the filter, or nab it from one of your mates who has been trying it out.

When you're on her Insta profile, go to the filter section. Here you can access and save all of the filters that she has created, including the Sorting Hat.