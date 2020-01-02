Hertha Berlin make midfield signing amid Xhaka rumours, Arteta comments

Arsenal may well be keeping Granit Xhaka after all.

Arsenal fans saw Granit Xhaka turn in a superb performance against Manchester United on Wednesday night – and they shouldn't be saying their goodbyes just yet.

Xhaka impressed in midfield with Lucas Torreira as Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners against United, kicking off 2020 in style with a strong win.

The Swiss international was given a starting role by Mikel Arteta, despite the lingering questions about his future with the Gunners.

Just days ago, Xhaka's agent suggested to Sky Sports that the midfielder had agreed terms over a move to Hertha Berlin, with a loan-to-buy deal in the pipeline.

Some were assuming Xhaka would be left out against United, but he proved his worth and commitment with his performance – and an exit now looks unlikely.

Just hours before Arsenal's game, Hertha confirmed the signing of Stuttgart midfielder Santiago Ascacibar, with the Argentinian's arrival potentially erasing the need for a new battling midfielder there.

Ascacibar signing may well be a sign that Hertha aren't landing Xhaka, especially with Foot Mercato noting that they also want Lyon's Lucas Tousart and Marseille's Kevin Strootman, and Gunners boss Arteta has now offered his verdict on the situation.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the 2-0 win over United, Arteta suggested that he thinks Xhaka is now going to stay, admitting that he 'really likes' Xhaka.

With Hertha looking at other midfielders whilst having Ascacibar on board and with Arteta confident, the signs are pointing towards Xhaka staying put at the Emirates Stadium – something few would have predicted a matter of days ago.