Harry Maguire lauds Arsenal's style of play during their win against Manchester United

Mikel Arteta secured his first win as Arsenal boss on New Year's Day.

Harry Maguire has raved about Arsenal's style of play during their win against Manchester United on New Year's Day.

The United defender, who saw Arsenal score two first-half goals, shared that Mikel Arteta's team played with 'high intensity' during the game, 'aggression' and they 'passed the ball way better' than Maguire's own side.

This will be music to the ears of Arsenal supporters because finally, an opposing player is speaking in a glowing manner about them and a shade of identity is being seen within the pitch.

After the game, Maguire was understandably gutted that his side walked about empty-handed, but he did admit and shared how well Arsenal played.

"It's disappointing to lose the game," Maguire told BT Sport, as quoted by BBC Sport. "I think we started well in the first 10 minutes, had a few attacks and should have been more clinical.

"They have scored with their first real attack of the game and from then until half-time, they were on top. They played with high intensity, aggression and passed the ball way better than us."

For a number of years now, Arsenal have not been Arsenal and have lacked fight, leadership skills, fear and a backbone about their play.

Whilst it is early days, it does seem as though Arteta is wanting to bring all of that to the table, as the early signs are really positive under his stewardship.

At this moment in time, everything is looking good, but Arteta's real work will start when his players hit a bad run of form under him and questions are asked.