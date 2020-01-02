Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal supporters

Granit Xhaka helped Arsenal to a win over Manchester United.

Granit Xhaka played a key role as Arsenal secured a first victory of 2020.

The home win in front of a loud Emirates Stadium signified Arsenal's intent for a fresh start, to put a miserable 2019 behind them.

Xhaka's performance symbolised this desire, and he looks to be key to new manager Mikel Arteta's plans.

Xhaka sent a message to supporters after the victory expressing his happiness.

Xhaka was excellent in the win, putting in probably his best performance of the season.

His message appears to indicate he wants to stay, and fans will be behind him while he puts in performances like this.

If Mikel Arteta wants him, this should be enough for supporters to back him too.

The Swiss star's season is back on track, and Arsenal can begin climbing the table again.