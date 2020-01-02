Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal supporters

Dan Coombs
Granit Xhaka of Arsenal at full time of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Granit Xhaka helped Arsenal to a win over Manchester United.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal at full time of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Granit Xhaka played a key role as Arsenal secured a first victory of 2020.

The home win in front of a loud Emirates Stadium signified Arsenal's intent for a fresh start, to put a miserable 2019 behind them.

Xhaka's performance symbolised this desire, and he looks to be key to new manager Mikel Arteta's plans.

 

Xhaka sent a message to supporters after the victory expressing his happiness.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

That’s how you start a new year! Big performance, big heart, big win. Let’s keep this going #GX34

A post shared by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on

Xhaka was excellent in the win, putting in probably his best performance of the season.

His message appears to indicate he wants to stay, and fans will be behind him while he puts in performances like this.

If Mikel Arteta wants him, this should be enough for supporters to back him too.

The Swiss star's season is back on track, and Arsenal can begin climbing the table again.

David Luiz and Granit Xhaka of Arsenal compete for the ball with Anthony Martial of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch