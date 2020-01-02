Frank Lampard names the three Chelsea players who really impressed him against Brighton

Chelsea could only manage to pick up a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in their latest outing.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has told Football London that Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ngolo Kante and Antonio Rudiger really impressed him against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton yesterday, in what was a disappointing result for Lampard’s men.

Chelsea had dominated the first-half, but became pegged back in the second period, after Brighton changed shape.

The Seagulls eventually struck an equaliser late on, but Lampard still saw some signs of encouragement in his side’s display.

And the Chelsea boss was particularly impressed by some of his side’s defensive players.

“I think there were actually some standout performances, particularly Kepa, particularly Kante, I think Toni Rudiger but in general for the team we lost too many balls,” Lampard admitted.

The public praise of Kepa is likely to mean a lot to the Spanish goalkeeper, as he has come in for some criticism of late.

Kepa made one particularly brilliant save late on from Neal Maupay, which preserved Chelsea’s point.

The Blues have struggled for wins in recent weeks, but they remain in the top four, due to the inconsistency of other sides around them.

Lampard’s men are next in action against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at the weekend.