Everton fans react to Gylfi Sigurdsson's display against Manchester City

Cenk Tosun (L) and Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton react during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Everton lost for the first time under new manager Carlo Ancelotti yesterday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton battles for possession with Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04,...

Everton fans have slammed Gylfi Sigurdsson’s latest display against Manchester City.

Everton were beaten 2-1 by City yesterday, with Sigurdsson starting in midfield.

 

The Icelandic international is supposed to be one of Everton’s major creative influences and biggest goalscoring threats.

However, his form this season has been poor, and his latest display has been heavily criticised on social media website Twitter.

Sigurdsson has started every game which Carlo Ancelotti has taken charge of at Everton so far.

The experienced midfielder appears to have a key role to play under the Italian, but he may need to improve his performance levels to keep his starting place.

Everton are next in action in the FA Cup at the weekend, when they take on Liverpool.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

