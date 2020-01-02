Everton fans react to Gylfi Sigurdsson's display against Manchester City

Everton lost for the first time under new manager Carlo Ancelotti yesterday.

Everton fans have slammed Gylfi Sigurdsson’s latest display against Manchester City.

Everton were beaten 2-1 by City yesterday, with Sigurdsson starting in midfield.

The Icelandic international is supposed to be one of Everton’s major creative influences and biggest goalscoring threats.

However, his form this season has been poor, and his latest display has been heavily criticised on social media website Twitter.

I’m not just digging him out because of today, either. He’s been abysmal for the whole season. He wasn’t THAT good last season, either, I don’t reckon - he just somehow scored goals back then, so he actually brought something to the team. He doesn’t even do that anymore. — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) January 1, 2020

Never seen such a dramatic and pronounced decline from a professional footballer once they hit 30. It's quite remarkable really. — Jimmy Donnoellan (@donemelons) January 1, 2020

Happily bin him off. Goes missing far too much. Waste of money — Nick Gartland (@nickgartland) January 1, 2020

Absolutely woeful. Would any Evertonian seriously be bothered if he never played for us again? Another disaster from the Koeman/Walsh era — Kevin Harrison ™ (@KevertonH) January 1, 2020

Look her leggy here, Sigurdsson an absolute disgrace in there not bothering to mark anyone and jogging up and down the pitch. Don’t understand why we’re playing right into their hands? Something needs to change or we will 100% concede. Tom Davies is not a winger. — Ancelotti Laaaa. (@ClassyCarlo) January 1, 2020

I never want to see gylfi sigurdsson wear a blue shirt ever again — Morgan (@mxrganhulme7) January 1, 2020

Gylfi sigurdsson is a absolute disgrace nothing in him anymore doesn’t look interested won’t make runs and waves his hands round giving orders need to get rid of alot of shit this window... — Luke Blanchard (@lukeblanchard17) January 1, 2020

Sigurdsson has started every game which Carlo Ancelotti has taken charge of at Everton so far.

The experienced midfielder appears to have a key role to play under the Italian, but he may need to improve his performance levels to keep his starting place.

Everton are next in action in the FA Cup at the weekend, when they take on Liverpool.