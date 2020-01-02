Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'Biggest myth in football', 'terrible': Some Everton fans lash out at 25-year-old

Giuseppe Labellarte
Yerry Mina of Everton battles for possession with Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at Etihad Stadium on January 01,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti saw his unbeaten run with the Toffees come to an end against the reigning Premier League champions.

Yerry Mina of Everton battles for possession with Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at Etihad Stadium on January 01,...

A number of Everton fans have been commenting on Twitter about their Premier League defeat on New Year's Day and the performance of Yerry Mina for the Goodison Park side came under scrutiny.

The Toffees took on reigning champions Manchester City and were put to the sword at the Etihad Stadium as Gabriel Jesus netted twice for Pep Guardiola's side, which boasted 65 percent possession and weighed in with 16 shots, seven on target (BBC Sport).

 

 

Although Carlo Ancelotti's tactical tweaks enabled Everton to launch an offensive and get a goal back through Richarlison - opposition goalkeeper Claudio Bravo having underhit a pass to set up the Brazilian - it would end the Italian's unbeaten start in the Goodison hotseat.

Mina was decent enough against Jesus in the first half but couldn't keep it up after the interval, being caught out on a couple of occasions by the Brazilian, while at the other end he spurned several chances from corners.

Here is some of the social media reaction from the Everton fanbase to the 25-year-old's display:

Everton are next in FA Cup third round action against Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Yerry Mina of Everton battles for possession with Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at Etihad Stadium on January 01,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch