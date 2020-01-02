'Biggest myth in football', 'terrible': Some Everton fans lash out at 25-year-old

Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti saw his unbeaten run with the Toffees come to an end against the reigning Premier League champions.

A number of Everton fans have been commenting on Twitter about their Premier League defeat on New Year's Day and the performance of Yerry Mina for the Goodison Park side came under scrutiny.

The Toffees took on reigning champions Manchester City and were put to the sword at the Etihad Stadium as Gabriel Jesus netted twice for Pep Guardiola's side, which boasted 65 percent possession and weighed in with 16 shots, seven on target (BBC Sport).

Although Carlo Ancelotti's tactical tweaks enabled Everton to launch an offensive and get a goal back through Richarlison - opposition goalkeeper Claudio Bravo having underhit a pass to set up the Brazilian - it would end the Italian's unbeaten start in the Goodison hotseat.

Mina was decent enough against Jesus in the first half but couldn't keep it up after the interval, being caught out on a couple of occasions by the Brazilian, while at the other end he spurned several chances from corners.

Here is some of the social media reaction from the Everton fanbase to the 25-year-old's display:

Convinced Yerry Mina is a 30 goal a season defender.....just needs one to go in. #EFC — Dave Downie (@daviddownie17) 1 January 2020

Petition to stop commentators mentioning Yerry Mina every time we get a corner — smart those jeans (@EFC_Dan) 1 January 2020

The lack of urgency shown by #Brands over the managers position is also being shown regarding the lack of Centre Half that he should have sorted in the summer. How many times does he need to watch the terrible Mina, Holgate & Keane for it to click that we are in dire need #efc — Simon Currie (@sicurrie) 1 January 2020

Mina getting dragged all over the place...terrible defending #mancityeve #efc — Neale Manley (@peachy501) 1 January 2020

Mina could have had 5 goals this season. #EFC — MR LEE (@IAM_MR_LEE) 1 January 2020

Mina misses too many good chances from corners — Everton Nova Scotia (@EFCNovaScotia) 1 January 2020

I noticed that Mina gets first to the ball in set pieces a lot of times but the final outcome has been pretty poor. Should score a few with his aerial ability. — RD_Blue (@rd_blueEFC) 1 January 2020

Mina is lost — David Jones (@DJ1878EFC) 1 January 2020

Biggest myth in football is that Yerry Mina is a threat from corners, boss defender but he might aswell stay back when attacking corners — Jay Wilson (@JayWilson_1997) 1 January 2020

Everton are next in FA Cup third round action against Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.