Eddie Nketiah sends message to Leeds fans after Arsenal recall

Eddie Nketiah has left Leeds United to return to Arsenal.

The striker featured for the Whites last night in a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

After the draw Nketiah sent a message on Twitter confirming he has been recalled.

Nketiah said on social media he viewed his spell at Elland Road as an 'amazing experience'.

Unfortunately my time @LUFC has come to an end. It’s been an amazing experience and a privilege to play for such an amazing club. I would like to say a big thank you to my teammates, the coaching staff and the manager for making my time here an enjoyable one. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/IgQNfkOWn5 — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) January 1, 2020

Lastly, a big thank you to all the wonderful fans for taking to me so quickly. I wish the club all the best and I’m sure you’ll get to the promised land. #MOT @LUFC ⚽️ 2/2 pic.twitter.com/6hEWZS2f3i

— Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) January 1, 2020

Nketiah is available for Arsenal to face Leeds this Monday in the FA Cup, should they wish.

It is more likely he is sent back out on loan, with Football London reporting interest from other Championship sides.

Nketiah started only two Championship games for Leeds during his time at the club.

Now Leeds really need to find an alternative, with Nketiah having been their only real alternative to Patrick Bamford.