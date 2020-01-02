Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Bundesliga

'Special player': CEO comments on reported £2.8m Celtic target

Danny Owen
The Celtic fans display their banners during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic want Niklas Dorsch, although he is focused on firing Heidenheim to the Bundesliga.

Niklas Dorsch of Heidenheim reacts during the DFB Cup quarterfinal match between Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Heidenheim at Allianz Arena on April 03, 2019 in Munich, Germany.

Heidenheim talisman Niklas Dorsch has been labelled a ‘special player with a lot of potential’ amid interest from Celtic, as reported by Kicker.

The Mail today report that Neil Lennon has his sights set on bringing another midfielder to Glasgow during the mid-season transfer window and Dorsch, a former Bayern Munich youngster who was once labelled the new Toni Kroos, would certainly fit the bill.

Subscribe

An excellent passer of the ball with a maturity which belies his age, the 21-year-old has a £2.8 million release clause in his contract, as reported by the Telegraph.

 

And with veteran skipper Scott Brown not getting any younger, Celtic could do a lot worse than bringing a player like Dorsch, who shares Kroos’s ability to orchestrate a game from the centre of the park, to Scotland.

“Niklas still has a contract with us for one and a half years," says Heidenheim CEO Holger Sanwald, raving about a playmaker who has helped transform the club into genuine promotion contenders in the German second tier.

"The fact is that he's a special player with a lot of potential."

Niklas Dorsch of 1. FC Heidenheim looks dejected during the Second Bundesliga match between 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and FC St. Pauli at Voith-Arena on October 27, 2019 in Heidenheim, Germany.

Celtic will have to wait until the end of the season, however, if they want to lure Dorsch to Scotland. Heidenheim are just four points off the top of the 2.Bundesliga table and their midfield maestro isn’t going to walk away with the job half done.

A man who never quite made the grade at Bayern admitted to Bild in December that he will only consider a move in the summer.

Patience is a virtue however and, for Celtic fans, Dorsch might just be worth the wait. He is, after all, a ‘special player with a lot of potential’.

Image has been digitally enhanced.) Niklas Dorsch of Heidenheim is tackled by Paterson Chato of Wiesbaden during the Second Bundesliga match between SV Wehen Wiesbaden and 1. FC Heidenheim...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch