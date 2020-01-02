'Special player': CEO comments on reported £2.8m Celtic target

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic want Niklas Dorsch, although he is focused on firing Heidenheim to the Bundesliga.

Heidenheim talisman Niklas Dorsch has been labelled a ‘special player with a lot of potential’ amid interest from Celtic, as reported by Kicker.

The Mail today report that Neil Lennon has his sights set on bringing another midfielder to Glasgow during the mid-season transfer window and Dorsch, a former Bayern Munich youngster who was once labelled the new Toni Kroos, would certainly fit the bill.

An excellent passer of the ball with a maturity which belies his age, the 21-year-old has a £2.8 million release clause in his contract, as reported by the Telegraph.

And with veteran skipper Scott Brown not getting any younger, Celtic could do a lot worse than bringing a player like Dorsch, who shares Kroos’s ability to orchestrate a game from the centre of the park, to Scotland.

“Niklas still has a contract with us for one and a half years," says Heidenheim CEO Holger Sanwald, raving about a playmaker who has helped transform the club into genuine promotion contenders in the German second tier.

"The fact is that he's a special player with a lot of potential."

Celtic will have to wait until the end of the season, however, if they want to lure Dorsch to Scotland. Heidenheim are just four points off the top of the 2.Bundesliga table and their midfield maestro isn’t going to walk away with the job half done.

A man who never quite made the grade at Bayern admitted to Bild in December that he will only consider a move in the summer.

Patience is a virtue however and, for Celtic fans, Dorsch might just be worth the wait. He is, after all, a ‘special player with a lot of potential’.