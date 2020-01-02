Quick links

Reported Wolves target admits he dreams of playing for Tottenham boss Mourinho

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on from the bench with his backroom staff prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on...
Bordeaux's Aurelien Tchouameni is being linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers but could he end up at Premier League rivals Spurs instead?

Bordeaux's French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni (L) vies with Monaco's Portuguese defender Gil Dias (R) during the French L1 football match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and AS Monaco...

Bordeaux’s Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a January move to Wolverhampton Wanderers but, speaking to Girodins4Ever, the midfielder has admitted that he would jump at the chance to play for Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho instead.

In Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves have one of the most respected coaches in the game today pulling the strings from his Molineux dugout.

But Tchouameni, it seems, has his heart set on representing another Iberian tactician currently working on English shores.

 

"Working with José Mourinho? Why not” I think he's one of the best coaches in the world,” the coveted Ligue 1 enforcer admitted.

“I think it can only be beneficial for a player to work with a coach of this calibre.”

According to Jeunes Footeaux, Tchouameni is being hunted by the Wolves after a fine breakthrough season over in France, completing 85 per cent of his passes at the heart of the Bordeaux battleground while making 2.3 tackles per game.

The teenager’s all-action style has earned comparisons with Paul Pogba, a player Mourinho signed for Manchester United back in the summer of 2016 (RMC).

And with Tottenham having been linked with a whole host of dynamic central midfielders since they hired the two-time Champions League winner as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement, Tchouameni’s very public declaration surely won’t go unnoticed in North London.

The France youth star would fill the void created by Victor Wanyama’s likely departure and, with Eric Dier looking a yard or three off the pace, Mourinho could do worse than to scour the market for an upgrade.

Should an offer from Spurs arrive, don’t expect Tchouameni to say no. For now, however, the ball is in Wolves' court.

Bordeaux midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni (17) dribbles during the EA Sports Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille and FCG Bordeaux July 18, 2019 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C..

 

