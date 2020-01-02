Quick links

Report: Wolves in talks to sign Raul favourite who snubbed Real Madrid

Leonardo Campana turned down Real Madrid, Milan and Juventus; now he could reportedly be Premier League bound with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Another exciting young talent could soon be on his way to Molineux with Wolverhampton Wanderers in talks to sign Ecuador goal-machine Leonardo Campana, according to Sky Sports.

The Midland giants have made a habit of snapping up some of the game’s hottest prospects in the last few years. Just last summer, Meritan Shabani, Pedro Neto, Bruno Jordao and Patrick Cutrone joined Nuno Espirito Santo’s ranks and a prolific South American might not be too far behind.

19-year-old Campana currently plies his trade for Barcelona (the Ecuadorian version, not their Catalan namesake) and shot to fame at the South American U20 Championships a year ago. The teenager scored six goals in nine games as Ecuador were crowned champions.

 

And he could now be set to make the next step in his development, with Wolves entering negotiations over a deal which would see Campana become their first signing of the January transfer window.

The report adds that the 6ft 2ins centre-forward is set to play for Wolves’ U23 side initially but, with doubts already swirling about the future of Patrick Cutrone, don’t be surprised if Campana becomes Wolves’ second-choice striker sooner rather than later.

He certainly has the potential and, given that Nuno has worked wonders with Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore and co, Campana will soon be in the perfect place to fulfil his vast potential.

Interestingly, Campana discussed a move to AC Milan and Juventus over the summer while the legendary Raul, who is now coach of Real Madrid’s B team, was desperate to bring the teenager to the Bernabau (AS). But, as reported by El Comercio, Campana decided instead to stay in Ecuador until the end of the year - turning down the chance to play for some of Europe's biggest clubs in the process.

