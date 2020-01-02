Report: West Brom want £15m forward with no goals in 17 games

Che Adams is yet to score a Premier League goal for Southampton but he could still fire West Bromwich Albion to the Championship title.

West Bromwich Albion are hoping to bring Che Adams back to the Championship, according to the Mail, though Southampton are reluctant to let their £15 million summer signing leave on loan this month.

Adams is not the first, and probably not the last, highly-rated striker who has struggled to make the step up from the second-tier to the Premier League.

After plundering 22 goals in a terrific 2018/19 season at Birmingham City, the winger-turned-centre-forward was hoping to take that form into the top flight.

But, 17 games into his Southampton career, the 23-year-old has yet to get off the mark under Ralph Hasenhuttl with his struggles in the final third leaving him well behind the in-form Danny Ings in the pecking order.

A loan spell away from St Mary’s would give Adams the chance to regain some confidence, and bring his nine-month goal drought to an end, but The Mail reports that Southampton have no plans to let him go just yet.

Despite Southampton's stance, West Brom are not the only Championship high-flyers with an interest in the former Sheffield United man with the Telegraph naming Leeds United and Nottingham Forest as rival suitors.

Slaven Bilic’s Baggies are the league’s top scorers with 48 goals to their name but the Midland giants could still do with one more option in attack – particularly with misfiring summer signing Kenneth Zohore struggling to justify his eye-watering transfer fee.

Blessed with rapid pace and clinical finishing one-on-one, the prospect of Adams linking up with Matt Phillips and Mateus Pereira will have Championship defenders everywhere quaking in their boots.