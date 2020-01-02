Quick links

Report: West Brom and Swansea battling to sign six-goal Championship star

Conor Gallagher's superb form on loan at Charlton Athletic has the Baggies and the Swans battling Burnley for the Chelsea starlet.

West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City are interested in signing Chelsea wonder-kid Conor Gallagher, according to the Mail, although Burnley are still the front-runners for the teenager’s sought-after signature.

2019/20 has been one hell of a season for Chelsea’s academy. While Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have established themselves as genuine first-team stars at Stamford Bridge, 19-year-old Gallagher is also making a name for himself away from West London.

 

The Blues’ reigning Academy Player of the Year has been a revelation on loan at Charlton Athletic with six Championship goals to his name already.

Lee Bowyer has a few sleepless nights ahead, however, with the Mail reporting that clubs are queuing up in the hope that Gallagher’s spell at the Valley will be cut short. Burnley are leading the chase but they are now facing competition from both West Brom and Swansea.

So the decision falls on Chelsea’s shoulders.

Gallagher, a technically gifted midfielder who times those penalty-box bursts like a peak-era Frank Lampard, has looked a cut above in the Championship at times but is he ready to make the step up to the Premier League after just six months in the senior game?

There is little doubt that the England U21 international would fit in at West Brom, a far more free-flowing and attacking team these days under Slaven Bilic, and none of the Baggies’ current midfield options have found the net as frequently as Gallagher this season.

He could give the Championship joint-leaders something a little different as the promotion battle hots up.

