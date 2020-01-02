Report: Sheffield United want Championship captain and Ireland star in January

Nottingham Forest's Joe Worall and Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan are both being linked with Chris Wilder's Premier League high-flyers Sheffield United.

Sheffield United are eyeing two Championship centre-backs with Blackburn Rovers’ Darragh Lenihan and Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall on Chris Wilder’s radar, according to the Guardian.

And before any of you cast doubt on whether Lenihan or Worrall are ready for life in the Premier League, it feels like the right time to point out that the Blades are flying high with a team full of first-division debutants.

Wilder has transformed the likes of John Fleck, John Lundstram, John Egan - and other players not called John - into genuine top-flight stars in recent months and that is without mentioning Chris Basham, Jack O'Connell, Oliver Norwood and co.

If there is one worry at Bramall Lane, however, it is that Sheffield United hardly have the largest squad in the league, with the former Northampton and Oxford boss reliant upon a tight-knit group. Some added depth would be welcome – especially at centre-half.

Worrall and Lenihan have both shone in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Blackburn respectively, providing the platform for a surprise play-off push at the City Ground and Ewood Park.

Interestingly, Wilder is apparently a long-time admirer of Ireland international Lenihan. The 25-year-old may be a more realistic target than Worrall; the Forest fanatic-turned-skipper who is desperate to bring Premier League football back to the East Midlands.

These days, everyone knows about Sheffield United’s ‘overlapping centre-halves’ and it remains to be seen whether Lenihan or Worrall could adapt to a role which remains unique in the modern game.