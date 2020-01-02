Quick links

Nottingham Forest

Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United

Premier League

Report: Sheffield United want Championship captain and Ireland star in January

Danny Owen
Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United celebrates his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2019 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nottingham Forest's Joe Worall and Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan are both being linked with Chris Wilder's Premier League high-flyers Sheffield United.

Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forestcelebrates victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on...

Sheffield United are eyeing two Championship centre-backs with Blackburn Rovers’ Darragh Lenihan and Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall on Chris Wilder’s radar, according to the Guardian.

And before any of you cast doubt on whether Lenihan or Worrall are ready for life in the Premier League, it feels like the right time to point out that the Blades are flying high with a team full of first-division debutants.

Wilder has transformed the likes of John Fleck, John Lundstram, John Egan - and other players not called John - into genuine top-flight stars in recent months and that is without mentioning Chris Basham, Jack O'Connell, Oliver Norwood and co.

 

If there is one worry at Bramall Lane, however, it is that Sheffield United hardly have the largest squad in the league, with the former Northampton and Oxford boss reliant upon a tight-knit group. Some added depth would be welcome – especially at centre-half.

Worrall and Lenihan have both shone in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Blackburn respectively, providing the platform for a surprise play-off push at the City Ground and Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers at City Ground on January 1, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

Interestingly, Wilder is apparently a long-time admirer of Ireland international Lenihan. The 25-year-old may be a more realistic target than Worrall; the Forest fanatic-turned-skipper who is desperate to bring Premier League football back to the East Midlands.

These days, everyone knows about Sheffield United’s ‘overlapping centre-halves’ and it remains to be seen whether Lenihan or Worrall could adapt to a role which remains unique in the modern game.

Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park on October 01, 2019 in Blackburn, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch