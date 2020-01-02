Report: QPR show interest in signing departing Leeds United loanee

Eddie Nketiah is on his way out of Leeds United but could the Arsenal striker join Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers?

Queens Park Rangers have shown an interest in signing Eddie Nketiah after Arsenal re-called the England U21 striker from his loan spell at Leeds United, as reported by West London Sport.

Leeds’ 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday perhaps offered the clearest indication yet about why Nketiah’s short-lived spell at Elland Road didn’t go to plan.

In a Marcelo Bielsa team, a striker has to do far more than simply hang around the six-yard box hoping for the ball to drop. Nketiah is an old-school goal-poacher but Bielsa needs an all-action centre-forward capable of dropping deep and providing a link between midfield and attack.

Someone like Patrick Bamford, who replaced Nketiah at half-time away to West Brom before forcing the equaliser moments later, for instance.

Nketiah announced after his final, uneventful appearance in the famous white shirt that his time at Leeds has come to an end – though Arsenal are expected to loan him out once again in January.

Bristol City are the clear front-runners and QPR, despite recently expressing an interest, are at risk of losing out on a man who would be welcomed with open arms at Loftus Road.

Fortunately for Mark Warburton and co, 12-goal top scorer Nahki Wells has shown no interest in returning to Burnley after rediscovering his golden touch in West London. But with Jordan Hugill netting just once in his last 12 games, another striker wouldn’t go amiss as QPR aim to secure a play-off place.