Report: Norwich want £11m Premier League veteran and ten-goal striker

Norwich City are looking to strengthen during the January transfer window with Tottenham outcast Victor Wanyama and Genk striker Mbwana Samatta among the Canaries’ transfer targets, according to the Mail.

Despite sitting bottom of the Premier League table with just 14 points from 21 games, Daniel Farke’s side appear to be two or three astute signings away from potentially pulling clear of the bottom three.

With 41 goals conceded, the most in the league, it doesn’t take a genius to identify Norwich’s Achilles heel and – at the other end of the pitch – only Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell have scored more than once.

So, if they can seal deals for both Wanyama and Samatta, Norwich will have given their survival hopes a substantial boost.

£11 million enforcer Wanyama might have played just 23 minutes of Premier League football all season for Spurs but the experienced Kenyan could make a world of difference at Carrow Road.

A defensive midfielder with his ball-winning ability and physical strength would offer some much-needed protection to a vulnerable back line, while giving Emi Buendia, Cantwell and co the freedom to drive forwards from the centre of the park.

Samatta, meanwhile, could do what Josip Drmic and Dennis Srbeny seemingly can't by providing some serious competition for nine-goal talisman Pukki.

An old-school number nine with a fearsome leap, Samatta has hit the net ten times this season after his 32 goals fired Genk to the Jupiler League title during the previous campaign. Three in six Champions League matches, including one against Liverpool, suggest that Samatta would have little problem making the grade on English shores.