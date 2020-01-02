Report: Everton and Norwich show interest in signing Scotland international

Could Dundee United goal-machine Lawrence Shankland be heading to the Premier League? Everton and Norwich City are reportedly keen.

Everton and Norwich City are the latest clubs to be linked with a move for prolific Lawrence Shankland; not that Dundee United manager Robbie Nielson is surprised to see his star striker once again clogging up the gossip columns.

The 2019/20 season has been one to remember for a Glasgow-born centre-forward in the form of his life. Not only has Shankland fired Dundee United to within touching distance of the Scottish Championship title already with 21 goals in 22 games, he also marked his international breakthrough with a trademark strike against San Marino in the autumn.

So, with promotion on the line, everyone at Tannadice will be praying for a quiet January. That looks a fanciful thought, however, with the Scottish Sun reporting that Premier League duo Everton and Norwich have both shown an interest, along with Celtic, Rangers and Brentford.

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand, who knows a thing or two himself about finding the back of the net, has also been watching Shankland closely; not that Nielson is shocked by the speculation.

“I would expect there to be interest in a number of our players because they have done well this season. Lawrence is the obvious one because of his goals,” the former MK Dons boss has told the Courier.

“So I would imagine a number of clubs and other managers have been watching us.”

Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out the prospect of bringing new strikers to Everton in January, however, with a potential deal for Shankland likely to be pushed back until the summer (Mail). That, then, gives Norwich a potential head-start in the race for a man who could ease the goal-scoring burden on talisman Teemu Pukki.

Time and again, the Canaries have dropped points after spurning chance after chance and a player like Shankland would certainly help to turn draws into wins and defeats into draws. Could this be another inspired signing from the master of bargains, Mr Stuart Webber?