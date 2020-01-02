Report: David Moyes gives the green light to £17m West Ham bid

Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa flopped in Serie A with Inter Milan but could he prove the doubters wrong in the Premier League with West Ham United?

West Ham United are set to launch a £17 million bid for Gabriel Barbosa with new manager David Moyes giving his seal of approval to the Inter Milan outcast, according to FC Inter News.

Three-and-a-half years after firing Brazil to Olympic glory alongside Neymar and Gabriel Jesus, the gold medal winner is making up for lost time after that ill-fated move to the San Siro.

Gabriel is still an Inter player but, despite netting a remarkable 43 goals on loan at Flamengo and inspiring the Brazilian giants to Copa Libertadores glory for the first time since 1981, it seems only a matter of time before he finally severs ties with the Nerazzuri.

FC Inter News claims that Moyes has ‘approved’ West Ham’s £17 million move for a man who ended 2019 in the form of his life.

London rivals Chelsea have also shown an interest, yet it seems far more likely at this stage that ‘Gabigol’ will be clad in claret and blue by the time February rolls around.

Whether Gabriel can succeed where Modibo Maiga, Simone Zaza, Marco Borriello and co all failed at West Ham, however, remains to be seen.

43 goals in 59 games for Flamengo is a remarkable tally but Gabriel’s record in Europe is far less impressive. He notched just one Serie A strike in the colours of Inter Milan and a loan spell at Benfica is best left forgotten.

West Ham have had their fair share of ill-fitting strikers in the Gold and Sullivan era, that much is well documented, and doubts will remain about Gabigol until he proves himself in a top European league.