Quick links

Burnley

AFC Bournemouth

Premier League

Report: Burnley want Dyche's former £20m target, months after joining PL rivals

Danny Owen
Burnley Manager, Sean Dyche looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on December 26, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

James McCarthy has started only four Premier League games for Crystal Palace with Burnley and Bournemouth reportedly offering a potential escape route.

James McCarthy of Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on December 16, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

James McCarthy’s ill-fated spell at Crystal Palace could be coming to an end already with Burnley ready to offer the midfielder a fresh start at Turf Moor, according to the Mail.

After making just 17 Premier League appearances in three injury-hit years at Everton, the Republic of Ireland international would have been hoping that a move to London would represent a fresh start.

But McCarthy’s time at Crystal Palace hasn’t exactly gone to plan. Just four of his 16 outings have come from the start with the 29-year-old failing to recapture the form that made him one of the top flight’s most admired midfielders during Roberto Martinez’s once promising Everton era.

 

And The Mail report that a move to Burnley could be on the cards, just five months after McCarthy joined Roy Hodgson’s Palace for what looked like a bargain £3 million.

Bournemouth are interested too and, with Eddie Howe’s side being outclassed in successive defeats to Brighton and West Ham, the latter finishing 4-0, a player with McCarthy’s experience and tenacity would certainly be welcomed on the South Coast.

Yves Bissouma of Brighton battles for possession James McCarthy of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on...

A midfielder with an excellent attitude on and off the pitch, the one-time Wigan man is the type of character who Sean Dyche loves to work with and a move to Burnley could help McCarthy get back to his best.

The Clarets are long-time admirers, having first tried to sign McCarthy all the way back in 2017. The Mail reports that he was valued at £20 million back then – but it’s fair to say his price-tag is far lower these days.

Links with McCarthy will surely cast further doubt on whether Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater still has a future at Turf Moor.

Connor Wickham of Crystal Palace celebrates with his team mate James McCarthy, after scoring a goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Crystal Palace at Carrow Road...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch