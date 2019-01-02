Report: Bristol City want £5m star but Celtic are leading the chase

Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar will reportedly hold further talks with Scottish Premiership giants Celtic but he has Championship interest too.

Bristol City have joined the race to sign prolific Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar, according to the Daily Record, although Celtic are still at the front of the queue to clinch a £5 million deal.

With 20 goals in 26 games in 2019/20, Sporar is understandably a man in demand with the January transfer window swinging open on Wednesday.

After initially pleading his innocence, Celtic manager Neil Lennon finally admitted over Christmas that the Slovenia international is indeed a target for the Scottish Premiership champions, with talks having been held towards the end of December (BBC).

The Record reports that negotiations are set to continue in the near future, with the Hoops the most likely destination for a £5 million-rated forward who is now attracting interest from below the border too.

Bristol City have been linked with a whole host of forwards since summer signing Benik Afobe saw his season cut short in September thanks to a cruel cruciate ligament blow.

The Robins are aiming to land Eddie Nketiah or Rhian Brewster on loan from Arsenal and Liverpool respectively but, if it’s a more experienced striker they want, then Sporar fits the bill.

A 25-year-old, who has netted five times in six Europa League games this season, could be the lethal number nine Lee Johnson is crying out for, with his Bristol City side flitting in and around the play-offs. Sporar would surely be an upgrade on Spaniard Rodri, who hasn’t scored in five games since moving to Ashton Gate on a free.

But, with Celtic already set for a second round of talks, it seems there is a lot of work to do in the South West.