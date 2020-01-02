Quick links

Celtic reportedly enter talks to sign £2m youngster with 'the world at his feet'

Another PSG youngster could reportedly be heading to the Scottish Premiership with Neil Lennon's Celtic targeting Moussa Sissako.

Celtic have entered talks with Paris Saint-Germain about a potential January deal for highly-rated defender Moussa Sissako, according to the Daily Mail (2 January, page 80).

Could the 19-year-old centre-back be set to follow in the footsteps of Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele by fulfilling his vast potential in Glasgow after failing to make the grade in the Paris?

According to the Mail, talks are underway already over a move which would see Sissako swap the champions of France for the champions of Scotland.

 

Sissako is well down the pecking order at PSG and, after failing to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans, is free to leave this month. Celtic have held talks, the report adds, though PSG are keen to include a sell-on clause in the teenager’s contract should he make the move to Britain in the next few weeks.

And there’s a good chance that Sissako would find regular minutes far easier to come by in green and white. With Jack Hendry out of favour and Jozo Simunovic injured yet again, Celtic look a little light at the back with Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer starting almost every game in league and cup of late.

Sissako would not come cheap, however, with PSG demanding around £2 million when Newcastle United showed an interest over the summer, according to the Northern Echo.

But this is a defensive talent with the world at his feet, at least according to PSG’s youth coach Francois Rodrigues.

“(Sissako) is a player who has a big margin of progression. (He is) more elegant (but) he is also very aggressive on the field, even if he has not yet quite mastered this,” Rodrigues told Paris Fans last year.

“He is a very likeable boy, attentive and has a very promising future as central defender. Without offending anyone, if he was at any other club, he would already be part of the first-team.”

This could be £2 million very well spent.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

