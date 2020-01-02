Arsenal reportedly want £43m maestro who 'outclassed' Matteo Guendouzi

Boubakary Soumare is now reportedly an Arsenal target.

Arsenal has emerged as a potential destination for Lille star Boubakary Soumare, according to Bleacher Report.

An all-action central midfielder who is equally comfortable breaking up play as he is driving forwards into the final third, the 20-year-old Frenchman has spent most of the last few weeks being heavily linked with Arsenal’s north London neighbours.

In fact, Lille president Gerard Lopez went as far as to confirm Jose Mourinho’s interest in bringing Soumare to Tottenham, in quotes reported by Le10 Sport. But it seems that Spurs have competition from within the same postcode.

Bleacher Report has thrown Arsenal’s name into the frame with a source close to Mikel Arteta’s side claiming that the Gunners have made an enquiry about arguably the most coveted young midfielder on the continent.

Comparisons will inevitably be made with a certain Patrick Vieira, who arrived at Arsenal as a rangy, fresh-faced youngster before transforming Arsene Wenger’s embryonic team into a Premier League force. Soumare certainly shares Vieira’s ability to go from ball-playing maestro to tough-tackling destroyer in the blink of an eye.

Interestingly, the France U21 star played alongside a certain Matteo Guendouzi during their time together in the PSG academy. France Football even claim that Soumare ‘outclassed’ Arsenal’s poodle-haired play-maker in Paris with another of his former teammates, Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, describing him as “one of, if not the best midfielders of his generation.”

And where better than Arsenal, a club where so many young Frenchman have evolved into world-beaters, for Soumare to fulfil his potential?

Lille, for what it's worth, could sell Soumare for a fee of £43 million (BuzzSport).