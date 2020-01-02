Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

David Seaman reacts to Arsenal performance, hails 'best player'

Dan Coombs
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are back to winning ways.

Arsenal recorded their first win under new manager Mikel Arteta last night.

A 2-0 victory over Manchester United saw the Gunners show real improvement, especially in the first half.

Former Arsenal hero David Seaman commented on Twitter to praise the performance. The ex-goalkeeper hailed the improvement.

Seaman also noted Bernd Leno's display, with the German goalkeeper registering a timely clean sheet.

After an error against Chelsea, Leno had the perfect response to his critics.

Seaman said he viewed Leno as possibly Arsenal's best player this season.

Arsenal had shown signs of improvement in their first few games under Arteta, but hadn't a win to show for it.

Now this first victory is done, Arsenal's attentions will turn to the FA Cup against Leeds next Monday.

Even with rotation, a similarly high level of performance will be expected.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch