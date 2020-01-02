David Seaman reacts to Arsenal performance, hails 'best player'

Arsenal are back to winning ways.

Arsenal recorded their first win under new manager Mikel Arteta last night.

A 2-0 victory over Manchester United saw the Gunners show real improvement, especially in the first half.

Former Arsenal hero David Seaman commented on Twitter to praise the performance. The ex-goalkeeper hailed the improvement.

This looks like a totally different team, attitude is miles better #COYG #ARSMUN — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) January 1, 2020

Seaman also noted Bernd Leno's display, with the German goalkeeper registering a timely clean sheet.

After an error against Chelsea, Leno had the perfect response to his critics.

Seaman said he viewed Leno as possibly Arsenal's best player this season.

Drives me mad when all I hear about is @Bernd_Leno mistakes, he’s had so much to do this season and with the amount of saves he’s been making he’s possibly the best player in the @Arsenal team at the moment. #ARSMUN #COYG — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) January 1, 2020

Arsenal had shown signs of improvement in their first few games under Arteta, but hadn't a win to show for it.

Now this first victory is done, Arsenal's attentions will turn to the FA Cup against Leeds next Monday.

Even with rotation, a similarly high level of performance will be expected.