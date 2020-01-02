David Moyes shares what he was told about Declan Rice just after taking West Ham job

West Ham United got off to a winning start to David Moyes's reign yesterday.

David Moyes has said to Football London that he thought Declan Rice was outstanding for West Ham United yesterday.

Moyes claims he was told when he took over that Rice had been out of sorts for West Ham over recent weeks.

However, the defensive midfielder was given a starting berth by Moyes yesterday, as West Ham claimed a 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

Rice and Mark Noble, who scored twice, both put in impressive displays for West Ham, as they dominated the midfield area.

And Moyes said: “Mark was incredible today. He really was, top drawer.

“I thought him and Declan, a few people had said to me he's not been playing well recently, I thought Declan was excellent. The two of them played really well.”

Moyes will hope that he can continue to get the same level of performance out of both Noble and Rice in the coming weeks.

The pair shielded West Ham’s defence well, but their distribution also was highly impressive as Moyes got off to a great start at the London Stadium.

West Ham have now moved out of the relegation zone and up to 16th place in the Premier League table, after taking the three points yesterday.