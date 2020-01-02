David Moyes names the West Ham substitute he was impressed with

West Ham United got off to a winning start to David Moyes's second spell in charge of the club.

New West Ham United boss David Moyes has told Football London that he was impressed with Manuel Lanzini, after the Argentine was brought on as a substitute against Bournemouth.

Moyes got off to a great start at the London Stadium yesterday, as his West Ham side ran out 4-0 winners in the contest.

Lanzini was brought on just after the hour mark, when the game was already won.

But Moyes was impressed by what the West Ham playmaker did during his time on the pitch.

“Even when Lanzini came on, he looked lively, he had two good opportunities,” Moyes said. “They are people I know I enjoy working with and hopefully they felt the same.”

West Ham’s performance against Bournemouth was greatly improved on their recent display under Manuel Pellegrini.

The Hammers appeared to play with a freedom that they had been lacking of late, with many of their attacking players looking much more dangerous.

West Ham needed the three points as they had been dragged into a relegation battle, following a poor run of form.

The Hammers are now in 16th place in the Premier League table, with their next match coming against Gillingham in the FA Cup.