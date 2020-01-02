Quick links

David Luiz claims Arsenal 'aren't ready' physically after their win against Manchester United

Amir Mir
Arsenal recorded their first win under Mikel Arteta on New Year's Day.

David Luiz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

David Luiz has stated that Arsenal have to 'be honest' and 'admit' that they 'aren't ready' from a physical standpoint despite their 2-0 win over Manchester United on New Year's Day. 

Despite the results not going Mikel Arteta's way in his first few games in charge of Arsenal, the signs have been encouraging, as they were rewarded with all three points against United at the Emirates Stadium. 

There is now seemingly a clear identity about the Gunners, with the off-the-ball work by the players and their energy levels pretty evident for all to see.

 

After Arsenal had secured all three points against their old rivals, Luiz admitted that they are lacking one quality, but was pleased with the 'maturity' that his players showed during the game. 

"I think it was great," Bilic told BT Sport, as quoted by BBC Sport. "We were great in the first half and showed a maturity in the second. We have had to be honest and admit physically we are not ready, but you have to show heart and this team is ready to change a lot of things. 

"We showed that today and we are going to do big things in the future. Mikel Arteta is a great coach, he was a great player. I think he can improve every player."

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 01, 2020 in London,...

During Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea last time out, Luiz, who has previously come under stick, was a standout performer, but the late defeat marred his performance.

Against United, the Brazil defender was arguably even better, as he was one of the best players on the park for Arteta. 

Now it is a case of adding more confidence and consistency to  Arsenal's game, as Arteta will now turn his attention to the FA Cup and taking on the Championship leaders, Leeds United. 

