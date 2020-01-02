Quick links

Chelsea fans slate 'shattered' star who 'couldn't sprint' against Brighton

Chelsea forward Willian failed to inspire Frank Lampard's side to victory against Brighton yesterday.

Chelsea fans have slated Willian after his latest performance against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton yesterday, with Frank Lampard’s side failing to perform to their best.

Chelsea dominated the first half of the contest, but Brighton hit back in the second period and struck a leveller late on.

 

Many Chelsea fans felt that their attacking play was lacking throughout the contest.

And Willian’s performance has come in for great criticism on social media website Twitter.

Willian has been one of the players who Frank Lampard has relied upon since taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian has been a regular in Chelsea’s team this season, but his place is coming under some threat.

Although Willian shone against Tottenham recently, he hasn’t been the most consistent performer lately.

Chelsea are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

