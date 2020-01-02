Chelsea fans slate 'shattered' star who 'couldn't sprint' against Brighton

Chelsea forward Willian failed to inspire Frank Lampard's side to victory against Brighton yesterday.

Chelsea fans have slated Willian after his latest performance against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton yesterday, with Frank Lampard’s side failing to perform to their best.

Chelsea dominated the first half of the contest, but Brighton hit back in the second period and struck a leveller late on.

Many Chelsea fans felt that their attacking play was lacking throughout the contest.

And Willian’s performance has come in for great criticism on social media website Twitter.

Should’ve brought on Lamptey 20 mins to go, were crying out for an outball down the right, Willian couldn’t sprint from about 25 mins. Missed opportunity. Also when Kova came on for Mase we lost midfield, shows you how much work he gets through. Ah well. #BHACHE — Ollie Glanvill (@OllieGlanvill) January 1, 2020

I agree. I respect Frank’s commitment to Willian, but the man is CLEARLY burnt out lately. Should have left Pulisic on & brought on CHO for Willian instead. — Cam Roda ⚪️ (@BlueOnTheBounce) January 1, 2020

Willian has to be dropped. We can't keep waiting for months to see him drop another performance like that again Spurs. — Sripad (@falsewinger) January 1, 2020

He was walking all game time with no passion of being in the pitch not to talk of the game, awful Willian #BHACHE — Pack Muchi™ (@PackMuchi) January 1, 2020

Willian looked absolutely shattered from the first minute, Lampards rotation this winter hasn’t been good enough at all — • (@CFC_Kyle_) January 1, 2020

Willian is so extremely brain dead. He has no creative instinct and his decision making is so poor. Had enough of him man. (Can’t wait untill he scores) — CFCrenzs (@CFCTrenzs_) January 1, 2020

Willian has been one of the players who Frank Lampard has relied upon since taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian has been a regular in Chelsea’s team this season, but his place is coming under some threat.

Although Willian shone against Tottenham recently, he hasn’t been the most consistent performer lately.

Chelsea are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.