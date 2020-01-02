Chelsea fans react to Danny Drinkwater being linked with Aston Villa

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is seemingly attracting interest from Aston Villa.

Chelsea fans on Twitter are eager for the club to sell Danny Drinkwater amid rumours that Aston Villa are keen on securing his services this month.

Sky Sports have claimed that Aston Villa want to sign Drinkwater on a loan deal, with the midfielder spending the first half of the campaign on-loan at Burnley.

It is said that Burnley manager Sean Dyche isn't likely to extend Drinkwater's stay at Turf Moor beyond this month, which gives Villa the chance to secure the services of the Chelsea man.

Chelsea fans are pleased to hear this news and want Drinkwater out of the club as quickly as possible because it is fair to say that it hasn't worked out for him.

Since Drinkwater's £35 million move to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in 2017 [The Guardian], he has struggled for form and game time at the London club.

And given that Frank Lampard didn't sign him and he is going down the route of bringing through youngsters and building for the future, it wouldn't be a surprise if Drinkwater is completely off Chelsea's books by the time the summer hits.

A move to Villa for the former Premier League winner would provide him with the chance to earn that much-needed game time, especially for a team fighting it out down the bottom and struggling with injuries.

John McGinn's long-term injury, and the indifferent form of Villa's summer signings, Marvelous Nakamaba and Douglas Luiz, would provide Drinkwater with a great chance to showcase what he is all about at the Midlands giants.

Here is a selection of Chelsea fans reacting to the Drinkwater speculation:

Danny Drinkwater apparently wanted by Aston Villa on loan why not just buy him off us — CFC News 1905 (@CFC_News_1905) December 31, 2019

Not loan just sell the guy — Dalirani Mngerezi (@Asiyatu4) December 31, 2019

We should pay them. — L. Brent Allison (@lbrentallison73) December 31, 2019

Be fast with it! — Son Of David (@fergusonquansah) December 31, 2019

Just get rid of that guy - sell him! — Karli Kelk (@KarliKelk79) December 30, 2019

Sell him — Matt Kyp ✌️ (@februarysownkyp) December 30, 2019

Cash in on him ffs, get him off the wage bill — CFC2187 (@cfc2187) December 30, 2019