Chelsea fans react to Danny Drinkwater being linked with Aston Villa

Amir Mir
David Silva of Manchester City is challenged by Danny Drinkwater of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on December 03, 2019 in...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is seemingly attracting interest from Aston Villa.

Danny Drinkwater of Burnley during the Carabao Cup Second Round fixture between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019 in Burnley, England.

Chelsea fans on Twitter are eager for the club to sell Danny Drinkwater amid rumours that Aston Villa are keen on securing his services this month. 

Sky Sports have claimed that Aston Villa want to sign Drinkwater on a loan deal, with the midfielder spending the first half of the campaign on-loan at Burnley.

 

It is said that Burnley manager Sean Dyche isn't likely to extend Drinkwater's stay at Turf Moor beyond this month, which gives Villa the chance to secure the services of the Chelsea man.

Chelsea fans are pleased to hear this news and want Drinkwater out of the club as quickly as possible because it is fair to say that it hasn't worked out for him.

Since Drinkwater's £35 million move to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in 2017 [The Guardian], he has struggled for form and game time at the London club. 

Danny Drinkwater of Burnley looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Southampton FC at Turf Moor on August 10, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

And given that Frank Lampard didn't sign him and he is going down the route of bringing through youngsters and building for the future, it wouldn't be a surprise if Drinkwater is completely off Chelsea's books by the time the summer hits. 

A move to Villa for the former Premier League winner would provide him with the chance to earn that much-needed game time, especially for a team fighting it out down the bottom and struggling with injuries.

John McGinn's long-term injury, and the indifferent form of Villa's summer signings, Marvelous Nakamaba and Douglas Luiz, would provide Drinkwater with a great chance to showcase what he is all about at the Midlands giants. 

Here is a selection of Chelsea fans reacting to the Drinkwater speculation: 

