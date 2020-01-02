Celtic fans react after former Bhoy Patrick Roberts joins latest club on loan

The popular ex Celtic winger will spend the rest of the campaign playing Championship football.

Some Celtic fans encountered a familiar feeling on Thursday.

It is 18 months since Patrick Roberts' Celtic loan spell ended and, for the third time since then, the Bhoys faithful are being forced to watch on as the winger finds his latest temporary employer.

Roberts scored or made 44 goals in 78 games for Celtic, borrowed from Manchester City who are reported to have paid around £6.5 million to sign him from Fulham in 2015.

But subsequent stints at Girona and Norwich City have yielded just 25 outings and one assist.

Roberts will now try his luck at Middlesbrough, who announced his signing on a loan deal until the end of the season earlier this evening.

And the following Celtic supporters would have still had him back...

Noooo paddy — joe (@joe_hesketh1888) January 2, 2020

Patrick Roberts on loan at Middlesbrough then, wouldn’t have minded him back. — David Hackett (@Hackett67) January 2, 2020

That’s the return of Patrick Roberts ruined https://t.co/3k0FDNs5sw — Gerry Kiely (@GerryKiely) January 2, 2020

God I hate yous right now — Liam (@LK95_) January 2, 2020

Luck bastards man love him — craig (@craiggo15527907) January 2, 2020

It is unlikely that Roberts' move will concern Celtic too much, with James Forrest, Mikey Johnston, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Morgan, Scott Sinclair, Daniel Arzani and Marian Shved as options in the Englishman's position.

Celtic fans - would Roberts get into Neil Lennon's side?