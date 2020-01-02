Quick links

Celtic

Middlesbrough

Scottish Premiership

Celtic fans react after former Bhoy Patrick Roberts joins latest club on loan

Aiden Cusick
A fan is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The popular ex Celtic winger will spend the rest of the campaign playing Championship football.

A fan is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Some Celtic fans encountered a familiar feeling on Thursday.

It is 18 months since Patrick Roberts' Celtic loan spell ended and, for the third time since then, the Bhoys faithful are being forced to watch on as the winger finds his latest temporary employer.

 

Roberts scored or made 44 goals in 78 games for Celtic, borrowed from Manchester City who are reported to have paid around £6.5 million to sign him from Fulham in 2015.

Subscribe

But subsequent stints at Girona and Norwich City have yielded just 25 outings and one assist.

Patrick Roberts of Celtic celebrates after he scores his team's fourth goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Stadium on April 2, 2017 in...

Roberts will now try his luck at Middlesbrough, who announced his signing on a loan deal until the end of the season earlier this evening.

And the following Celtic supporters would have still had him back...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It is unlikely that Roberts' move will concern Celtic too much, with James Forrest, Mikey Johnston, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Morgan, Scott Sinclair, Daniel Arzani and Marian Shved as options in the Englishman's position.

Celtic fans - would Roberts get into Neil Lennon's side?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch