Carlisle boss explains why Jarrad Branthwaite missed game amid claims £750k Everton move is close

Olly Dawes
Ben Chapman of Dulwich Hamlet is challenged by Jarrad Branthwaite of Carlisle United during the FA Cup First Round match between Dulwich Hamlet and Carlisle United at Champion Hill on...
Everton are being strongly linked with Jarrad Branthwaite.

Ben Chapman of Dulwich Hamlet is challenged by Jarrad Branthwaite of Carlisle United during the FA Cup First Round match between Dulwich Hamlet and Carlisle United at Champion Hill on...

Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite is a man in demand – and there are conflicting noises about a move to Everton.

Branthwaite, 17, has come up through the ranks with hometown club Carlisle, and his performances have attracted major interest.

The News and Star report that Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Leicester City, Celtic and Rangers are all interested in signing Branthwaite, who looks set for a bright future.

 

The giant centre back is already excelling in League Two, and it's no great surprise that the biggest British clubs are looking to sign him.

However, The Scottish Sunciting Sky Sports TV – claim that Everton are closing in on Branthwaite, with a £750,000 move in the pipeline.

On Wednesday, Branthwaite missed Carlisle's 4-1 defeat at Crewe Alexandra, sparking rumours that a move to Goodison Park was imminent.

Jordan Turnbull of Northampton Town heads the ball clear from Byron Webster of Carlisle United as Jarrad Branthwaite of Carlisle United fouls Charlie Goode during the Sky Bet League Two...

Yet Carlisle boss Chris Beech has now offered comments on the situation, telling the Evening Express he knows nothing about a potential move to Everton, and confirming that Branthwaite watched the game with supporters as he was out with a thigh injury – not because he was off signing for another club.

“I don’t know anything about it,” said Beech. “He was here with us today and sat with the supporters, but he wasn’t available because of his thigh,” he added.

It will be difficult for Carlisle to keep Branthwaite this month, but it seems that a move to Everton isn't quite as far down the line as first reported, even if the Toffees would love to beat all those clubs to the teenager's signature.

Rochdale Assistant manager Chris Beech during the Sky Bet League One match between Rochdale and Shrewsbury Town at Spotland Stadium on March 30, 2018 in Rochdale, England.

