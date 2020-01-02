Quick links

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta names player he's about to have meeting with Raul Sanllehi over

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 01, 2020 in London,...
Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has been out on loan at Leeds United for the first half of the season.

Mikel Arteta the manager

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told Football London that he is holding a meeting with Raul Sanllehi and Edu over Eddie Nketiah’s future tomorrow.

Nketiah is set to return to Arsenal from Leeds United in the coming days, with his loan spell at Elland Road being cut short.

The youngster has failed to establish himself as a regular in Leeds’ team, and Arteta now has a decision to make over Nketiah’s future.

 

The Gunners front-man could be kept at the Emirates Stadium to provide competition for places, or he could be relocated on loan.

And Arteta said: “I’m having a meeting tomorrow with Edu and Raul so we will see what’s best for him.”

Nketiah has shown plenty of promise on his spell with Leeds, with his goalscoring instincts clear to see.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

The England youth international was particularly impressive in the early part of his loan spell at the Whites, when he regularly came on from the bench to score.

However, when he has started more recently, the Arsenal youngster has come in for some criticism.

Nketiah still needs to work on his hold-up play, if he is to become an elite level forward.

Arsenal have a lot of competition for places up-front currently, and it could be that another loan move to a club where he will start more regularly is best for him.

