Reported Arsenal summer target 'similar to Busquets' makes decision on future

Arsenal were reportedly keen on bringing Julian Weigl to the Emirates Stadium in the summer - but the Gunners may have just been let down.

Arsenal were previously reported to be in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund and Germany defensive midfielder Julian Weigl, who has been compared to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, a deal has now officially been agreed between Dortmund and Portuguese giants Benfica for the 24-year-old's transfer in a deal worth €20million (around £17million), subject to a medical, with a contract to be signed in the coming days.

According to a report from German media outlet Sport Bild from late July, Arsenal were interested in signing Weigl, but Dortmund were said to be demanding €30million (around £27million) to part ways with the player.

Weigl is a defensive midfielder by trade, but he can also operate as an auxiliary centre-back - something which could potentially have appealed to new head coach Mikel Arteta, whose charges are currently lacking in the defensive department.

The five-times capped Germany international had been a regular for Dortmund since his move from 1860 Munich in 2015, making 171 appearances and winning the DFB Pokal in 2016-17, plus the German Super Cup earlier this season.

"I already knew Weigl a bit when I joined Dortmund. He is very similar to Busquets," Marc Bartra - who has played with both footballers - is quoted by FourFourTwo as saying back in 2016. "He dictates play from midfield and helps us a lot when we lose the ball, it looks like he always has everything under control.

"He really reminds me of Busquets a lot, even if there is obviously still some distance between the two of them. Busi is the best in the world in his position. But Julian is quite similar. He is very important for me."

Benfica are top of the Primeira Liga table with 39 points from 14 matches, four points ahead of second-placed Porto.