Arsenal fans rave about Sead Kolasinac's performance against Daniel James

Arsenal secured their first win and their first clean sheet under Mikel Arteta on Wednesday.

Arsenal fans on Twitter have raved about Sead Kolasinac's display during their 2-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on New Year's Day.

Despite injury and fitness problems, Mikel Arteta was able to name a stronger XI than he perhaps first thought he could, with Kolasinac being one of those names starting for Arsenal.

Kolasinac produced a strong display at left-back, and his Arsenal supporters were very impressed with what he produced and how he dealt with Daniel James.

The Gunners faithful felt that Kolasinac dealt with the 'overrated' James, both from an attacking and defensive standpoint throughout the night.

Kolasinac was actually involved in Arsenal's opening goal when his cross found Pepe in the penalty area as he fired home for the North London club.

From there on, Mikel Arteta's team remained strong, and despite them tiring late in the second half, they held on for the three points and a much-needed clean sheet.

Whilst it is only one game, and one win under Arteta, the signs since his arrival have been very promising, as the club now seem to have an identity about them.

Arteta deserves huge credit for that, and huge praise for getting strong performances out of the likes of David Luiz and Kolasinac, who have come under strick prior to his arrival.

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans on Twitter reacting to Kolasinac's display from last night:

Kolasinac has him and James on strings — Ed Sumner (@EdSumner4) January 2, 2020

why did you just say goals in first place then? because last time I checked Pepe has 5 while Dan James has 3 and spent most of the game last night in Kolasinac’s pocket or on the floor? — Amy (@aej11x) January 2, 2020

"Kolasinac sent Daniel James back to Swansea." — Mkadinali (@kojey_) January 2, 2020

Shoutout to Kolasinac too. Came into the team off the back of an injury with next to no training under his belt, and dominated James and that left side for 70 minutes. Was bombing up and down the wing all night. Brilliant perfomance. pic.twitter.com/MLwGcPXfNX — evan 》 (@afcevan) January 2, 2020

Daniel James got absolutely ripped by Kolasinac — . (@janed00) January 2, 2020

James's highlight yesterday was 2 shoulder tackles from Kolasinac — Emmanuel Nwachukwu (@emma_dele) January 2, 2020

Are we not going to talk about how a 40% fit Kolasinac converted the Overrated Daniel James from a footballer to a Vulcanizer for 65 minutes. #ARSMUN — Oluwaremilekun (@Ceorhemz) January 2, 2020

James was last seen in Kolasinac's pocket https://t.co/MifNmv8ya4 — Jason (@JsonReigns) January 2, 2020

Kolasinac sending James down to Pure Gym about 3 times tonight — William Sparks (@AllSparksWill) January 2, 2020