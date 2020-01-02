Quick links

Arsenal

Manchester United

Arsenal fans rave about Sead Kolasinac's performance against Daniel James

Amir Mir
Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Arsenal secured their first win and their first clean sheet under Mikel Arteta on Wednesday.

Bukayo Saka, Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson of Arsenal celebrate victory after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 01, 2020 in...

Arsenal fans on Twitter have raved about Sead Kolasinac's display during their 2-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on New Year's Day.

Despite injury and fitness problems, Mikel Arteta was able to name a stronger XI than he perhaps first thought he could, with Kolasinac being one of those names starting for Arsenal.

 

Kolasinac produced a strong display at left-back, and his Arsenal supporters were very impressed with what he produced and how he dealt with Daniel James.

The Gunners faithful felt that Kolasinac dealt with the 'overrated' James, both from an attacking and defensive standpoint throughout the night. 

Kolasinac was actually involved in Arsenal's opening goal when his cross found Pepe in the penalty area as he fired home for the North London club.

Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal takes on (L) Fred and (R) Daniel James of Man United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 01,...

From there on, Mikel Arteta's team remained strong, and despite them tiring late in the second half, they held on for the three points and a much-needed clean sheet.

Whilst it is only one game, and one win under Arteta, the signs since his arrival have been very promising, as the club now seem to have an identity about them. 

Arteta deserves huge credit for that, and huge praise for getting strong performances out of the likes of David Luiz and Kolasinac, who have come under strick prior to his arrival. 

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans on Twitter reacting to Kolasinac's display from last night:

