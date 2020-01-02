Arsenal fans hammer one player who's 'so slow' despite win

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson came on as a substitute in Mikel Arteta's side's last match.

Arsenal fans have criticised Reiss Nelson after his latest substitute appearance against Manchester United.

Arsenal won 2-0 against United yesterday, and the bulk of their players all impressed.

The Gunners looked a much improved outfit against the Red Devils, with their structure and energy catching the eye.

However, Nelson was arguably the one Arsenal player who failed to earn many positive reviews.

Nelson, who started Arsenal’s first two games under Arteta, was dropped at the expense of Nicolas Pepe last night, but he did come on just after the hour mark.

However, Nelson failed to help Arsenal much, with the winger failing to get his side up the pitch.

And many Arsenal fans fear that the youngster simply isn’t good enough for them.

WTF is wrong with Nelson??? #afc — Sabour (@simply_simih) January 1, 2020

Why is Nelson so slow — Mo_AFC (@Arsenal89_Mo) January 1, 2020

Nelson is just not ready for this level, never seen a player make so many wrong decisions. Loan move needed. — Karabo_afc (@_kaysway_) January 1, 2020

Nelson plays like he has been on the field for 90mins ‍♂️ @arsenal #afc — kbkoh (@kohkb) January 1, 2020

Reiss Nelson out here dropping another 2/10 — Adedapo Famodun (@FadboyAFC) January 1, 2020

What does Arteta sees in Nelson????

Did not provide a single proper pass since he came on. Not even won a single tackle....let alone the poor first touches and how many time he lost the ball stupidly #AFC #COYG #arsenal — Hani El Sherbini (@Hanielsherbini) January 1, 2020

Nelson came in fresh and ran like he's already ran 12km. — Thapan (@ThapnAFC) January 1, 2020

Nelson actually caught the eye on loan at Hoffenheim last season, which proved the talent that he does have.

However, things have been more of a struggle for Nelson at Arsenal this term.

Nelson could actually be given a start in Arsenal’s next match, as they take on Leeds United in the FA Cup at the weekend, and Arteta will surely take the opportunity to rotate his line-up.