Arsenal fans hammer one player who's 'so slow' despite win

Reiss Nelson of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson came on as a substitute in Mikel Arteta's side's last match.

Arsenal fans have criticised Reiss Nelson after his latest substitute appearance against Manchester United.

Arsenal won 2-0 against United yesterday, and the bulk of their players all impressed.

The Gunners looked a much improved outfit against the Red Devils, with their structure and energy catching the eye.

However, Nelson was arguably the one Arsenal player who failed to earn many positive reviews.

 

Nelson, who started Arsenal’s first two games under Arteta, was dropped at the expense of Nicolas Pepe last night, but he did come on just after the hour mark.

However, Nelson failed to help Arsenal much, with the winger failing to get his side up the pitch.

And many Arsenal fans fear that the youngster simply isn’t good enough for them.

Nelson actually caught the eye on loan at Hoffenheim last season, which proved the talent that he does have.

However, things have been more of a struggle for Nelson at Arsenal this term.

Nelson could actually be given a start in Arsenal’s next match, as they take on Leeds United in the FA Cup at the weekend, and Arteta will surely take the opportunity to rotate his line-up.

