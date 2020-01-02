Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa

Arsenal take on Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke the club's official website about Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa and what makes him so different from other managers.

The Spaniard picked up his first-ever win as a manager on Wednesday against Manchester United. Arteta will be looking to continue that run when his side face Championship leaders Leeds United at the Emirates in the FA Cup.

Leeds boss Bielsa is one of the most respected managers in world football. His admirers include the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino who have admitted to have followed his philosophy in the past and Mikel Arteta seems to be no different.

Ahead of the clash on Monday, Arteta was asked about Bielsa and why he is different from the rest.

He said: "Just what he gets out of his team, how he makes them fight and challenge and run and compete, and never give up in any game or any circumstances.

"He generates that belief in the players, those demands and that is why, in my opinion, he is one of the most successful managers."

Bielsa's achievements over the years speak for itself but achieving promotion to the Premier League at the end of this season could well become one of his biggest feats. Leeds are level on points with West Brom but are ahead of them thanks to their superior goal difference.

Third-placed Brentford are nine points behind which gives huge optimism to Leeds but they will not take anything for granted after what happened last season. A win against Arsenal on Monday will be fantastic for the Whites but their priority will still be to top the Championship.