Alex Rae hits back at Chris Sutton for his criticism of Rangers man

Rangers head into the winter break having beaten Celtic in the Premiership at Parkhead.

Alex Rae has hit back at Chris Sutton on Twitter for trying to get Alfredo Morelos banned for his gesture during Rangers' 2-1 win over Celtic last Sunday.

Former Celtic man, Sutton, made it clear that 'any player' making a gesture of 'this type should be banned', as ex-Rangers man, Rae, told him to 'stop embarrassing' himself and stated that he is having a 'meltdown' over the situation.

Moments after Morelos was shown his second yellow for diving, the Rangers man left the field and appeared to make a 'cut-throat' gesture towards the Celtic supporters.

Subscribe

This was quickly dismissed by Rangers, who made it clear that it is something which is common in Morelos' native land of South America, as he was simply indicating that the game is 'finished', as reported by BBC Sport.

Nonetheless, this was the seemingly angry and heated exchange between Rae and Sutton regarding that Morelos gesture, as they are both clear about what should or shouldn't happen.

Stop it the only one who is embarrassing himself is you.



1st it was the manager for his celebration.



Then @ScottishFA should act an ban Alfredo.#Meltdown



— Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) January 1, 2020

I have to say I’m surprised you’re endorsing violent gestures inside football stadiums... https://t.co/wX8xpTvdmw — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) January 1, 2020

It needs to be remembered that Morelos will be serving a ban because he was shown a second yellow for diving during that game at Parkhead.

Scottish football is currently on a winter break, but eyes will still be on Scotland over the next few weeks because it remains to be seen what type of action the SFA take, if they take any at all.

SEE ALSO: Popular player sends message to Rangers after securing overseas transfer

Whatever conclusion they come up with will cause controversy and talking points on either side, as another Old Firm game has provided drama, both on and off the pitch.