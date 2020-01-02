Agent reportedly offers £34m-rated Leicester star to Barcelona but deal unlikely to happen

Ricardo Pereira has been one of Leicester City's best players since the start of last season.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered his client Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira to Barcelona.

The Spanish champions are looking to sell Nelson Semedo either in January or in the summer. Semedo is also represented by Mendes who reportedly pushed for Barca to sign Pereira if they were to let go of his compatriot.

Pereira only joined the Foxes at the start of last season and had a remarkable campaign. The 26-year-old played all but two games in the league last term and managed seven assists in a season that Leicester struggled in for most parts under former boss Claude Puel.

Now under Brendan Rodgers, the Portuguese international has become an integral part of Leicester's side who are flying in the Premier League at the moment. Pereira still has over three years left on his deal at the King Power which puts Leicester in a strong position but it is unlikely that Barcelona will come in for him anyway.

The report claims that Barcelona want to sell Semedo for about £42 million in order to balance their books. Leicester City value Pereira at about £34 million which is beyond what Barcelona are willing to pay at the moment and the Catalans want to invest the money that they will receive from Semedo on other areas of the pitch.

Leicester will most likely retain the services of Pereira for now but he will surely be of interest to other clubs if his good performances continue. The Foxes are in a good position to finish in the top four of the Premier League and achieving that will be the best way to convince their top players to stay with them.