Where was Dracula filmed? From the beaches of Broadstairs to studio set-pieces!

New miniseries proves that the classic tale still has bite.

The iconic vampire returns in 2020, but where was Dracula filmed this time around?

Few gothic horror novels are so fondly regarded as Bram Stoker's 1897 classic, Dracula. It has been read, studied and interpreted endlessly ever since, but when we revisit the text we have a wealth of adaptations swirling around our minds, providing a collage of imagery.

We're sure a bunch come to mind, but what is your favourite Dracula performance?

There are a number of great ones to choose from and that's because the source material has been adapted so many times. The likes of Christopher Lee, Gary Oldman and Bela Lugosi spring forth!

Now, we have another depiction to sink out teeth into...

ANAKIN, IS THAT YOU? Is Hayden Christensen in The Rise of Skywalker?

Dracula reimagined in 2020

A three-part mini-series reaches BBC One on Wednesday, January 1st 2020 at 9 pm.

It was written by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, whose prestige in the realm of television cannot be underestimated considering they penned the critical and audience hit Sherlock.

Already, that's reason enough to tune in.

But then, you have a stellar ensemble, featuring the likes of Claes Bang (The Square) as Dracula, Dolly Wells (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) as Sister Agatha and John Heffernan (Eye in the Sky) as Jonathan Harker.

As highlighted by Dolly on Instagram, episodes will air daily and then all three will be available to stream on Netflix from Saturday, January 4th 2020.

MOVE OVER BABY YODA... Fans think new character is the cutest!

Where was Dracula filmed?

There were a number of locations involved in production.

According to the Kent Film Office, the Dracula crew filmed a striking sunrise sequence at Joss Bay, Broadstairs, which is a sandy beach enriched with steep, chalk cliffs that back onto North Foreland Golf Course. Those familiar with it will surely catch it!

According to The Knowledge Online, shooting also took place at such locations in Slovakia as Orava Castle. Others include Zuberec and Banská Štiavnica.

Additionally, scenes were shot at Berkshire's Bray Studios and overall filming wrapped early August 2019.

KILLING IT! Did you spot Jodie Comer's Star Wars cameo?

#Dracula... the bloody legend.



A chilling new series, from the creators of Sherlock, starts New Year's Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/PkNZ4Hffxt — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 13, 2019

Dracula filming controversy

As noted by the BBC, the project has attracted controversy in relation to its shoot.

Three nights were spent filming at Henley Road Cemetery in Caversham, which of course meant that crew and equipment were apparent.

The source includes that Gavin Rashford - whose daughter is buried at the said cemetery - said he would be less than happy to "watch a film one night and suddenly see my daughter's last resting place on the TV".

Others also voiced their dissatisfaction with the situation. Hartswood Films later addressed the concern and assured those involved that they were "very sorry" and only silhouettes and the like would be visible.

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.