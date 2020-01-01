West Brom fans react to injury update ahead of Leeds United clash

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion will contest a top of the table Championship clash on New Year's Day.

West Brom fans are fretting at the news that they will be without key duo Grady Diangana and defender Nathan Ferguson for their crucial clash against Leeds United on New Year's Day.

Leeds come into this match sitting top of the Championship table - but only on goal difference, as a potential winner for this tie will feel they have the upper hand in the race to finish in the top two places at the end of the season.

Nonetheless, ahead of their tie against Leeds, the Midlands outfit did share on their official website that Diangana is still going to be out of action and Ferguson, who started the defeat to Middlesbrough last time out, will also miss out.

That has got the West Brom fans worrying because both of those players have started the season in a brilliant fashion and are important to Albion's chances of not just wanting to beat Leeds, but maintaining their automatic status.

Leeds recorded a win against West Brom the last time the two met at Elland Road, as another three points for Marcelo Bielsa's men will give them the hope that promotion to the Premier League will happen this season.

But Albion fans are more concerned that they may not be able to pick up the points, as their defence is a worry without some of their star players on the pitch.

Either way, Slaven Bilic's side will be hoping to use home advantage in their favour, but they did lose for the first time on home soil this season when ex-Whites man, Jonathan Woodgate and his Boro side recorded a deserved three points.

Here is a selection of West Brom fans reacting to their injury update ahead of their showdown with promotion rivals Leeds:

