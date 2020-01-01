Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham fans slate Lucas Moura after New Year's defeat to Southampton

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur waves to fans prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on January 01, 2020 in...
Tottenham Hotspur's defensive woes continued during the New Year's clash against Southampton.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Jan Bednarek of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have blasted the performance of Lucas Moura following their 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

Jose Mourinho opted to start Moura from the get-go at St Mary's, but he was unable to make an impact for his Tottenham team, who struggled once again against a side in the bottom half of the Premier League table. 

 

Whilst Spurs' defensive woes continued, some fans weren't pleased with what they were doing in the attacking third, as Moura was getting a lot of stick for his performance. 

Under Mauricio Pochettino at the start of the season, Moura found himself struggling to earn regular game time, but Mourinho has been selecting him from the off on a number of occasions now. 

There are some Tottenham fans who feel that he should return back to the bench because he simply isn't good enough to be named in the starting XI.

Eric Dier and Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur in the tunnel prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in...

The defeat also dents Spurs' chances of finishing in the top-four places once again, as their away form and defensive troubles from 2019 continues into 2020. 

The January transfer window is now officially open and it remains to be seen whether Mourinho will dip into the market to add more depth and quality to his struggling side.  

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Moura's display against the Saints: 

