Tottenham fans slate Lucas Moura after New Year's defeat to Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur's defensive woes continued during the New Year's clash against Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have blasted the performance of Lucas Moura following their 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

Jose Mourinho opted to start Moura from the get-go at St Mary's, but he was unable to make an impact for his Tottenham team, who struggled once again against a side in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Whilst Spurs' defensive woes continued, some fans weren't pleased with what they were doing in the attacking third, as Moura was getting a lot of stick for his performance.

Under Mauricio Pochettino at the start of the season, Moura found himself struggling to earn regular game time, but Mourinho has been selecting him from the off on a number of occasions now.

There are some Tottenham fans who feel that he should return back to the bench because he simply isn't good enough to be named in the starting XI.

The defeat also dents Spurs' chances of finishing in the top-four places once again, as their away form and defensive troubles from 2019 continues into 2020.

The January transfer window is now officially open and it remains to be seen whether Mourinho will dip into the market to add more depth and quality to his struggling side.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Moura's display against the Saints:

This spurs team has actually not changed at all. We've just adopted a less attractive style of football, dropped Danny rose and brought in the useless Lucas moura...#THFC — Thomas Wilson (@Tom_SportsDon) January 1, 2020

Lucas Moura isn’t very good is he. — Connor (@THFCConnor) January 1, 2020

Moura going round in circles. Again — LWOS Tottenham Hotspur (@THFCFootballCO) January 1, 2020

Your weekly reminder that Lucas Moura isn't good. It doesn't matter how many times you watch the highlights from that Ajax game, he's still a winger that can't play on the wing, doesn't create anything and gives away possession repeatedly. #COYS #THFC #SOUTOT — Dan Almond (@s17pur) January 1, 2020

Lucas Moura’s first touch is awful. — Connor (@THFCConnor) January 1, 2020

I can’t believe anyone ever asks the question about whether Lucas Moura should start or not. Watch this game. He should never, ever be anywhere near the starting 11. Sub him for Lamela now. #THFC #COYS — Daniel Smead (@dsmead11) January 1, 2020

Lucas Moura is absolutely useless when he starts #SOUTOT #THFC — Serkan Öztaş (@serkanuche) January 1, 2020

Can't see why we play Moura game in game out #THFC — Bernhard Trogrlic (@Beno_Hotspur) January 1, 2020