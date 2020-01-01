Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho names player he really missed today

Tottenham Hotspur were without Son Heung-min again today.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has berated the absence of Son Heung-min.

The South Korea attacker served the last of his three-game ban during this afternoon's 1-0 defeat away at Southampton.

Son was issued a straight red card in the defeat by Chelsea last month and the Tottenham manager needed him today.

That's because Harry Kane pulled up with a suspected hamstring problem and had to be substituted for winger Erik Lamela.

The North Londoners had 20 minutes to find an equaliser after Kane went off but, without a like-for-like replacement, Mourinho's side struggled.

And the Portuguese has intimated to the club's official website that he could've really done with Son today.

He said: "We lose Harry, and without Harry things are more difficult because we don’t have direct replacements, especially without Son, who is a player who can play in his area.

"It was difficult because our possibilities on the bench were not many without Sonny."

It hasn't been a great last few weeks for the Lilywhites, who have won just one of their last four Premier League games.

To make matters worse, Chelsea dropping points at Brighton opened the door for Mourinho's side to close the gap on the fourth-placed Blues, but Tottenham fluffed their lines with a very dismal display.

Yes, they need players in the January transfer window, but performances like this with the players they do have should be unacceptable.