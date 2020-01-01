Quick links

'Shocking': Some Leeds fans slate £2m player who had 'blinder for WBA'

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion drew 1-1 tonight.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are singling out Ezgjan Alioski for criticism.

The Hawthorns played host tonight as Leeds made the trip to West Brom in both sides' biggest game of the season so far.

Marcelo Bielsa's troops went into the game ahead on goal difference and victory would have seen United establish a three-point cushion at the summit.

But the visitors endured the worst-possible start when Albion took the lead inside 80 seconds of kickoff following suspect goalkeeping from Kiko Casilla after a corner.

 

A number of Leeds players weren't their usual selves during a sub-par opening 45 minutes in which Alioski, among others, struggled in a big way.

The Macedonia international started at left-back again but he seemed to struggle defensively, before Bielsa hauled him off for Barry Douglas at half-time.

Here's how fans of the Elland Road side reacted to the 27-year-old's performance:

Alioski, a £2 million signing during Victor Orta's first transfer window as the club's Director of Football [The YEP], is blinding going forward and has been a huge player for the most part this season, but you could tell that Slaven Bilic set up his team to exploit the former Lugano winger's defensive frailties and it worked a treat.

But credit to Bielsa for recognising as much and introducing Douglas, a left-back by trade.

Consequence of the shared points, Bielsa's side stay top of the Championship and still have a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

