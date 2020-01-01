'Shocking': Some Leeds fans slate £2m player who had 'blinder for WBA'

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion drew 1-1 tonight.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are singling out Ezgjan Alioski for criticism.

The Hawthorns played host tonight as Leeds made the trip to West Brom in both sides' biggest game of the season so far.

Marcelo Bielsa's troops went into the game ahead on goal difference and victory would have seen United establish a three-point cushion at the summit.

But the visitors endured the worst-possible start when Albion took the lead inside 80 seconds of kickoff following suspect goalkeeping from Kiko Casilla after a corner.

A number of Leeds players weren't their usual selves during a sub-par opening 45 minutes in which Alioski, among others, struggled in a big way.

The Macedonia international started at left-back again but he seemed to struggle defensively, before Bielsa hauled him off for Barry Douglas at half-time.

Here's how fans of the Elland Road side reacted to the 27-year-old's performance:

Really really don’t rate Alioski as a defensive player #lufc — Matthew Cleghorn (@mrcmatty) January 1, 2020

Alioski is hard to watch #lufc — Brad (@SIytman) January 1, 2020

It's just THE SAME! Klich, Alioski, Kiko all awful! #lufc — All no January signings aren't we (@DBauer191) January 1, 2020

Alioski is having a blinder for WBA. #LUFC — Trevor Carey (@trevorcarey1982) January 1, 2020

Get alioski of this pitch ffs I don't care if he sakes the tunnel or makes funny videos. #lufc — Karlios (@Kdlittle26) January 1, 2020

Alioski not at the races today. #lufc — Wayne (@wayneleedsfan) January 1, 2020

Alioski pleasssse....start making better decisions #LUFC — azza (@09azza) January 1, 2020

Get Eddie and Alioski off and Douglas and Bamford on #lufc — Aaron S (@aarons1308) January 1, 2020

The relief I feel when Alioski is not on this pitch is unbelievable. No surprise that Harrison was able to assist our goal. — Scott Eaglen (@ScottEaglen) January 1, 2020

alioski played shocking — Anthony (@AnthonyyBurke) January 1, 2020

Alioski, a £2 million signing during Victor Orta's first transfer window as the club's Director of Football [The YEP], is blinding going forward and has been a huge player for the most part this season, but you could tell that Slaven Bilic set up his team to exploit the former Lugano winger's defensive frailties and it worked a treat.

But credit to Bielsa for recognising as much and introducing Douglas, a left-back by trade.

Consequence of the shared points, Bielsa's side stay top of the Championship and still have a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots.