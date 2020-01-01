'Prat': Some Aston Villa fans criticise Dean Smith signing on Twitter

The Aston Villa wing-back didn't have a brilliant game against Burnley, going by some comments on Twitter.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter aren't singing the praises of Frederic Guilbert.

Dean Smith's side picked up a very big win in beating Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor to move two points above the relegation zone.

A number of Aston Villa players stole the show, such as Jack Grealish who made it 2-0 after Wesley's opener, while Tyrone Mings and Douglas Luiz also impressed.

But one man who didn't - according to some Villa supporters - is the French full-back.

Guilbert was deployed in a wing-back role and seemed to struggle against the adventurous Charlie Taylor, who was given far too much freedom down the Clarets' left-hand side.

And here's how some Aston Villa fans reacted to the performance:

Guilbert hasn’t stopped one cross yet the prat — Foxy (@LukeFox96) January 1, 2020

Would be tempted to take off Guilbert, too many crosses coming in on our righthand side #AVFC — Super_Villan (@Super_Villan17) January 1, 2020

Nakamba starting to get rattled on the ball. Guilbert seems to be finding it tough vs Taylor. — Scott (@CaptainScott87) January 1, 2020

My enthusiasm for Guilbert is evaporating. — Son Lyme (@Son_Lyme) January 1, 2020

Guilbert, Taylor and Mings all like moving the ball forward. This gives them the freedom to. — Daniel Raza (@razajourno) January 1, 2020

For the most part, Guilbert, who officially joined for £4.4 million last January [Express and Star], is having a very decent first season in the West Midlands.

He has had bad games here and there, but he has largely been a consistent player under Smith.