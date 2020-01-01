Quick links

'Prat': Some Aston Villa fans criticise Dean Smith signing on Twitter

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action with Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December...
The Aston Villa wing-back didn't have a brilliant game against Burnley, going by some comments on Twitter.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter aren't singing the praises of Frederic Guilbert.

Dean Smith's side picked up a very big win in beating Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor to move two points above the relegation zone.

A number of Aston Villa players stole the show, such as Jack Grealish who made it 2-0 after Wesley's opener, while Tyrone Mings and Douglas Luiz also impressed.

But one man who didn't - according to some Villa supporters - is the French full-back.

Guilbert was deployed in a wing-back role and seemed to struggle against the adventurous Charlie Taylor, who was given far too much freedom down the Clarets' left-hand side.

And here's how some Aston Villa fans reacted to the performance:

For the most part, Guilbert, who officially joined for £4.4 million last January [Express and Star], is having a very decent first season in the West Midlands.

He has had bad games here and there, but he has largely been a consistent player under Smith.

Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on October 19, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

