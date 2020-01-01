Phil Neville claims three Tottenham players are letting the club down

Tottenham Hotspur suffered yet another defeat on the road in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

Phil Neville has claimed that Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen are 'letting the club down' after Tottenham suffered a 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day.

Danny Ings scored the only goal of the game, as Tottenham's defensive woes and away problems from 2019 continued into 2020. Neville feels that the above three players are playing 'nowhere near the level' that is expected of them.

What was more worrying for the Tottenham supporters is that their key man upfront, Harry Kane, had to hobble off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Speaking to Sports Report on BBC Radio 5 Live (01/01/2020 at 5:20 pm), former Manchester United defender, Neville, claimed that Spurs' defensive duo struggled in the first half at St Mary's, as he also questioned Eriksen.

"Looking at this Spurs team, and you're thinking, 'why are they not playing well? Why did they not play well under Pochettino?'" Neville asked on Sports Report. "I think some of their players are letting the club down.

"You think real experience players. Go back 12 months. You think of the best two centre-backs in England in Alderweireld and Vertonghen. Playing nowhere near their level. You think of Eriksen 12 months ago. Eriksen, Alli and Kane. Eriksen was the key player. He was the one who held them together. Similar to the way Fabinho does for Liverpool. Playing nowhere near the level.

"So, I think there are two or three players at Spurs that they are actually letting their teammates down with their performances. Vertonghen and Alderweireld today, struggled in the first half. Eriksen has had such a poor season for his such high standards. And I think it's the drop off the key players which have cost Tottenham so far."

It has been well-documented that Eriksen is going to be out-of-contract at Tottenham at the end of the season, as will Vertonghen.

That hasn't helped their cause or Spurs' cause since the start of the season, but Alderweireld, who was also heading towards being a free agent, ended all speculation by putting pen-to-paper recently.

Given that the January transfer window is open, it will be interesting to see what changes or moves Mourinho opts to make because it could prove to be crucial in their quest to finish in the top-four places.