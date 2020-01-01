Paul Merson thinks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be asking to leave because of Arsenal's tactical set-up

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a standout performer for Arsenal in what has been a bleak season for the club.

Paul Merson has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would have been 'ringing his agent' after Arsenal's defeat to Chelsa and telling him he wants to leave because he wouldn't want to be 'tracking back'.

Mikel Arteta decided to play Aubameyang on the left during Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea, a position he has previously played under Unai Emery and Arsene Wenger.

Whilst Arsenal began to tire during the second period of that match, which included them conceding two late goals, the energy levels they showed were encouraging, with the likes of Aubameyang tracking back and doing their defensive duties.

But speaking to Soccer Special on Sky Sports (01/01/2020 at 1:05 pm), Merson thinks that the tactics that involve Aubameyang playing on the left and having him track back, will not please the player one bit.

"About the Aubameyang thing, you don't want him back there [defending]," Merson told Sky Sports. "I don't want Aubameyang back there doing that [tracking back and defending].

"Oh, he'll be leaving. He will be ringing his agent after that game and going, 'I don't want to be tracking back like that'. Of course, [he'll be also ringing his agent saying he wants to play Champions League football]. He is coming to the end of his career. He will want to be playing at a top team. He's playing at a top team, but not a top club."

Arsenal will not want to lose Aubameyang during the January transfer window, as, without his goals, they would more than likely be sitting in the relegation zone.

He has been one of a very few bright sparks in this bleak season for the club and if Arteta is to get the club back on track, he needs him at the club.

It would be a surprise if Aubameyang does decide to part ways with Arsenal this month, but come the summer, that's when the fans will perhaps start to fret that he might leave.